Are you stupid? Daniil Medvedev is screaming at umpire for this reason - WATCH

Daniil Medvedev lost his cool on Friday (Janaury 28) at the chair umpire during the second men's singles semi-finals of the Australian Open 2022.

He was seen yelling at the umpire after he saw opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas getting coached by his father from the stands at the venue, which is againt the rules of the game.

In the video, Medvedev can heard screaming the umpire:

MEDVEDEV BLOWS UP! __ The Russian has sensationally accused Tsitsipas of being coached and has GIVEN IT to the umpire over it too! __#AusOpen - live on Channel 9, 9Now and Stan Sport. pic.twitter.com/8Xa3qOjvnf — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 28, 2022

"Are you mad? Are you mad? For what? His father can coach every point? Are you stupid? His father can talk every point? His father can talk every point? His father can talk every point? His father can talk every point?"

"Repeat answer to my question. Will you answer my question. Will you answer my question? Can you answer my question? Can you answer my question, please? Can his father talk every point?"

"Oh my god. Oh my god, you are so bad, man. Oh my god. How can you be so bad in semifinal your answer? Look at me"