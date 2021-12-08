हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ash Barty

Ash Barty wins 2021 WTA player of year, Barbora Krejcikova honoured with two awards

Ash Barty won the WTA Player of the Year for the second time in her career after 2019. Barbora Krejcikova was honoured as Most Improved Player and shared the Doubles Team of the Year award with Katerina Siniakova on Tuesday, December 7.

Ash Barty wins 2021 WTA player of year, Barbora Krejcikova honoured with two awards
Ash Barty. (Source: Twitter)

Ash Barty's Wimbledon title and hold on the No. 1 ranking helped her win WTA Player of the Year for the second time in voting results announced. Barbora Krejcikova was selected as Most Improved Player and shared the Doubles Team of the Year award with Katerina Siniakova on Tuesday (December 7).

Krejcikova was the first woman since 2000 to win both the singles and doubles championships at the French Open. Emma Raducanu was picked as Newcomer of the Year after winning the US Open at age 18 and becoming the first player to go from qualifying rounds all the way to a Grand Slam title.

Carla Suarez Navarro is the Comeback Player of the Year after returning from Hodgkin's Lymphoma to play on tour and represent Spain in the Billie Jean King Cup finals. Barty also was the WTA Player of the Year in 2019. This season, she led the tour with five titles, including her second Grand Slam championship at the All England Club.

The 25-year-old Australian also finished at No. 1 in the year-end rankings for the third season in a row. Krejcikova had never won a singles title before taking three in 2021, including at Roland Garros, and she rose from No. 65 at the end of 2020 to a high of No. 3 in the singles rankings. Krejcikova and Siniakova were recognized as the Doubles Team of the Year for the second time, after 2018. They won the French Open, the WTA Finals and an Olympic gold medal together this year.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ash BartyTenniswomen's tennisATP RankingsWTA Player of the year 2021Barbora Krejcikova
Next
Story

Novak Djokovic celebrates 350 weeks as world No.1, sets eyes on Steffi Graf's record

Must Watch

PT10M6S

Akhilesh Yadav's reply on PM Narendra Modi's Lal Topi statement