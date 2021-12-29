हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ATP Cup

ATP Cup 2021-22: World No.1 Novak Djokovic pulls out of the Serbia team, confirm organisers

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn his name from the Serbia team for the ATP Cup.

ATP Cup 2021-22: World No.1 Novak Djokovic pulls out of the Serbia team, confirm organisers
Novak Djokovic.(Source: Twitter)

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Serbia team for the ATP Cup in Sydney, event organisers said on Wednesday (December 29), raising further doubts over whether the world number one will defend his Australian Open title next month.

There has been intense speculation over Djokovic's participation in both events, with the 34-year-old, who is opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, repeatedly declining to say if he has been inoculated against the virus.

Organisers of the Australian Open, which starts on January 17, have stipulated that all participants must be vaccinated against the coronavirus or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts. "Novak Djokovic has officially withdrawn from the ATP Cup in Sydney, we have no update as yet on his plans for the Australian Open," a Tennis Australia spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

"Regarding the medical exemption process, which pertains to all players, there is a rigorous and independent process in place. As with all medical information it is subject to confidentiality."

The global men's tennis governing body ATP did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ATP Cup organisers said Serbia's team would now be led by world number 33 Dusan Lajovic.

Owing to Djokovic's current world ranking, Serbia received top billing for the 16-team event, which runs from January 1-9, and have been drawn in Group A along with Norway, Chile and Spain.

Djokovic has won a record nine Australian Open titles, including the last three, and is in a three-way tie on 20 major titles with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal in the all-time list. His father Srdjan told a Serbian television channel last month that Djokovic would probably pull out of the major, saying Tennis Australia's stance on mandatory vaccination was tantamount to "blackmail".

The season-opening ATP Cup also saw Austria, which failed the eligibility criteria following the withdrawal of Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak, replaced by France.

Russia, which won the 2021 title, will be missing Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev from that team.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ATP CupNovak DjokovicTennisSerbiaAustralian OpenCOVID-19
Next
Story

Andrey Rublev is fifth player to test COVID-19 positive after Abu Dhabi event

Must Watch

PT6M46S

A ugandan woman has been arrested with cocaine at Delhi's IGI Airport.