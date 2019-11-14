ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer to clash for semi-final berth

Serbian tennis maestro Novak Djokovic and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, two of tennis' all-time greats, will reignite their rivalry when they take on each other in a Group Bjorn Borg match of the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) Finals at the O2 Arena in London on Friday.

Djokovic and Federer will face each other for the 49th time in their epic Head-to-Head rivalry for a place in the semi-final of the season-finale.

In the last clash, Djokovic failed to capitalise on his first set victory and slumped to a 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-7 (5-7) defeat at the hands of fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria in their second round robin clash that lasted two hours and 47 minutes.

Despite the defeat, Djokovic asserted that he is still very much in the tournament and is looking forward to the clash against Federer.

"I'm still in the tournament. We go head to head with Roger. Winner goes to semis. Loser doesn't qualify. As simple as that," the ATP quoted the former world number one as saying.

Federer, on the other hand, swept aside eighth-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 in straight sets in his previous clash that lasted one hour and 18 minutes.

Talking about the upcoming clash, Federer said that he is excited to play against Djokovic once again, adding that he will just focus on his game and give his absolute best.

"I'm excited playing against him.I think I need to focus on my game, what I do best. And regardless of what I need to do, I just hope I play well," he said.

Out of the 49 clashes between the duo, Djokovic has won 26 of them-- including nine of their previous 11 matches besides clinching five consecutive victories en route to the same.

In the ATP Finals, the 32-year-old Serbian won three of their five matches, including the recent clash between the two at the 2015 edition of the championship.

Djokovic, who is currently placed at the second spot in the ATP rankings, has to make it to the summit showdown of the tournament to stand a chance to end the year at the numero-uno position for a sixth time.