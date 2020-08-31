ATP Rankings: Novak Djokovic consolidates top spot ahead of US Open 2020

Serbian tennis maestro Novak Djokovic on Monday strengthened his position at the top of the latest men's singles rankings released by the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) ahead of this year's US Open.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old rebounded strongly from the first set down to fend off Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Western and Southern Open to extend his 2020 winning run to 23-0.

It was Djokoivic's 80th title of his career and with that, he also equalled Rafael Nadal`s record of 35 Masters 1000 wins.

Djokovic, who is leading the ATP standings with 10,860 points and maintaing a lead of 510 points over Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal, will kickstart his US Open campaign against Damir Dzumhu of Bosnia-Herzegovia.

Nadal, who has pulled out of this year's first Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows due to COVID-19 concerns, is standing at the second place with 9,850 points.

Dominic Thiem is occupying the third place in the latest men's singles rankings, followed by 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

Thiem will face Spain's Jaume Munar in the opening round of the Grand Slam tournament, while Medvedev will kickstart his campaign against Federico Delbonis of Argentina on Wednesday.

Federer, on the other hand, is also skipping the US Open--slated to take place from August 31 to September 13--due to coronavirus fear.

The current ATP top 10 are as follows:

1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 10,860 points

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,850 points

3. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 7, 135 points

4. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,630 points

5.Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 5,890 points

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Germany) 5,095 points

7. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 3,630 points

8. Matteo Berrettini (Italy) 2,940 points

9. Gal Monfils (France) 2,860 points

10. David Goffin (Belgium) 2,555 points