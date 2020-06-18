ATP tour to resume from August 14, US Open schedule remains unchanged

The Association for Tennis Professional (ATP) has announced a revised provisional tournament calendar for rest of the 2020 season after the events were distrupted in March due to coronavirus pandemic that continues to threaten the entire world.

The decision to resume tennis from August 14 has been taken by the ATP, in collaboration with the Women's Tennis Association (WTA),International Tennis Federation (ITF), United States Tennis Association (USTA) and the French Tennis Federation (FFT).

The resumption of the game will take place with the Citi Open in Washington D.C., which will be followed by the Western & Southern Open and the Cincinnati ATP Masters 1000 event in Flushing Meadows in the lead up to US Open.

The US Open, the fourth major of the season, will take place as per the schedule from August 31 to September 13.

The Grand Slam event will be followed by clay events--Madrid Open in Madrid and the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome--which will take place in the month of September.

The French Open, the second major of the season which was originally scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 7, has been rescheduled to be held from September 27 to October 11 in Paris. The major tournament will also comprise of a singles qualifying draw the week prior to the event.

The revised ATP calendar is subject to change and continues assessments will be taken relating to health and safety, goverment approval of sporting events and international travel policies.

"All events will be held under strict guidelines related to health & safety, social distancing, reduced or no fans on-site. The ATP continues to explore all options for additional ATP 500 and 250 events to be added to the schedule, should circumstances allow," the official statement from the ATP said.

Earlier, the ATP and WTA had extended the suspension of all the professional tennis events until the end of July in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.