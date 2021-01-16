हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Australian Open

Aus Open: Angelique Kerber informed to self-isolate after person tests Covid-19 positive on her charter flight

The Australian Open preparations took a strong hit as several players were informed not to practice for a fortnight as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus on Saturday. 

Aus Open: Angelique Kerber informed to self-isolate after person tests Covid-19 positive on her charter flight
German tennis player Angelique Kerber (Twitter/AngeliqueKerber)

The Australian Open preparations took a strong hit as several players were informed not to practice for a fortnight as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus on Saturday. The latest protocol was placed after two people on the charter flights that brought them to Melbourne tested positive for Covid-19.

Angelique Kerber in a tweet also confirmed that she has been informed to self-isolate in her room for 14 days. "We have just been informed that a person on our flight from Abu Dhabi has returned a positive Covid-19 test. As a consequence, everyone on board needs to isolate in their rooms for the 14 day quarantine period. That‘s all I know for now! Let‘s wait and see... Good night," the German tennis player tweeted.  

As per local media reports, former Australian Open champion Victor Azarenka, 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens and Japan’s Kei Nishikori were among those on board the charterd flights.

A positive case – not a player – also emerged from a flight from Abu Dhabi, with 23 players affected, reportedly including Grand Slam winners Bianca Andreescu, Angelique Kerber, and Svetlana Kuznetsova. 

 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Australian OpenAngelique Kerber
Next
Story

Madison Keys to miss Australian Open after testing positive Covid-19

  • 1,05,42,841Confirmed
  • 1,52,093Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M57S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Jan 16, 2021