Aus Open: Angelique Kerber informed to self-isolate after person tests Covid-19 positive on her charter flight

The Australian Open preparations took a strong hit as several players were informed not to practice for a fortnight as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus on Saturday. The latest protocol was placed after two people on the charter flights that brought them to Melbourne tested positive for Covid-19.

Angelique Kerber in a tweet also confirmed that she has been informed to self-isolate in her room for 14 days. "We have just been informed that a person on our flight from Abu Dhabi has returned a positive Covid-19 test. As a consequence, everyone on board needs to isolate in their rooms for the 14 day quarantine period. That‘s all I know for now! Let‘s wait and see... Good night," the German tennis player tweeted.

We have just been informed that a person on our flight from Abu Dhabi has returned a positive COVID-19 test. As a consequence, everyone on board needs to isolate in their rooms for the 14 day quarantine period. That‘s all I know for now! Let‘s wait and see... Good night — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) January 16, 2021

As per local media reports, former Australian Open champion Victor Azarenka, 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens and Japan’s Kei Nishikori were among those on board the charterd flights.

A positive case – not a player – also emerged from a flight from Abu Dhabi, with 23 players affected, reportedly including Grand Slam winners Bianca Andreescu, Angelique Kerber, and Svetlana Kuznetsova.