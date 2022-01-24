हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Australian Open 2022

Australia Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Taylor Fritz to enter quarterfinals

Despite being a set down Tsitsipas made a brilliant comeback in the second set as he broke Fitz in the tenth game to win the second set 6-4 and make it one set apiece.

Australia Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Taylor Fritz to enter quarterfinals
Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas (Source: Twitter)

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece beats Taylor Fritz of USA 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the men's singles match of the fourth round that lasted for three hours and 23 minutes here at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday. Tsitsipas has set a quarter-final clash against Jannik Sinner of Italy.

In the opening set the 20th seed American Taylor Fritz broke fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the seventh game to nose ahead and went on to win the opening set 6-4.

Despite being a set down Tsitsipas made a brilliant comeback in the second set as he broke him in the tenth game to win the second set 6-4 and make it one set apiece.

In the third set Taylor Fritz broke the Greek in the seventh game to take a lead and went on to win it 6-4 taking two sets to one lead.

Once again being down by a set the fourth seed Tsitsipas made a comeback breaking Taylor in the eighth game to take an important 5-3 lead and ultimately went on to win the set comfortably 6-3.

The fifth and final set was a neck-to-neck battle till 4-4 but in the ninth game Tsitsipas broke the American and held on to his next one to win it 6-4 and ultimately won the fourth round match to enter the quarter-final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas went on to hit 19 aces and 53 winners enroute to his victory against Taylor Fritz to set up a quarter-final clash with Italy's Jannik Sinner who defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur in straight sets.

