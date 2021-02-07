Australian Open 2021 live streaming: Match timings, venue, tv channels, and other details

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, will kick-off at Melbourne Park on Monday February 8. While Swiss tennis great Roger Federer decided to skip the event due to Covid-19 situation, the Slam will feature both world no one Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal in the star-studded roster.

Among the Indians, only Sumit Nagal will feature in the singles event. Divij Sharan, Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina will feature in the doubles event.

Djokovic, who is the defending champion, will be on the hunt for his ninth Australian Open title as he starts his campaign against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.

When is Australian Open 2021 starting?

Australian Open 2021 will start from February 8 and it will run till February 21.

Where is Australian Open 2021 being played?

The Australian Open 2021 will be played in Melbourne, Australia.

What time will Australian Open 2021 main draw matches start?

Australian Open 2021 main draw matches start in India from 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australian Open 2021?

Australian Open 2021 will telecast live on Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels. It will also be aired in Hindi on Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD TV channels.

How can I watch the live streaming of Australian Open 2021?

The live streaming of Australian Open 2021 will be available on SonyLiv.