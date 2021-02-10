Australian Open 2021: Michael Mmoh vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming, Match Details, When and where to watch

New Delhi: American Michael Mmoh will go up against the 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the Men's Singles 2nd round of the Australian Open 2021 on Thursday. The 23-year-old unseeded player will certainly have his task cut out as Nadal is tough to beat on any surface on any given day.

Mmoh put up a courageous fight against the Serbian, Viktor Troicki, in the first round, winning the contest in five sets. On the other hand, Nadal looked quite sharp as he defeated Laslo Djere in straight sets in his opening match of the tournament.

Nadal is eyeing a record 21 slam titles in this tournament. He has won the tournament once before way back in 2009 and made it to the final on few other occasions.

On paper, the match looks like a straight-forward contest with Nadal being the clear favorite. Mmoh would need a miracle here to change the obvious outcome.

When will the Michael Mmoh vs Rafael Nadal match of Australian Open 2021 start?

Michael Mmoh vs Rafael Nadal Men's Singles 2nd Round of the Australian Open 2021 will tentatively start at 2:45 PM IST on Thursday (February 11).

Where will the Michael Mmoh vs Rafael Nadal match of Australian Open 2021 be played?

Michael Mmoh vs Rafael Nadal match of Australian Open 2021 will be played at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Michael Mmoh vs Rafael Nadal match?

Michael Mmoh vs Rafael Nadal match will be broadcast on Sony Network on TV in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Michael Mmoh vs Rafael Nadal match?

Fans can catch the online live streaming of the Michael Mmoh vs Rafael Nadal match on SonyLiv app and website.

