हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Michael Mmoh vs Rafael Nadal

Australian Open 2021: Michael Mmoh vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming, Match Details, When and where to watch

Australian Open 2021: Mmoh vs Nadal Live Streaming, Match Details, When and where to watch. Nadal is eyeing a record 21 slam titles in this tournament. He has won the tournament once before way back in 2009 and made it to the final on few other occasions. The match will tentatively start at 2:45 PM IST on Thursday (February 11).

Australian Open 2021: Michael Mmoh vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming, Match Details, When and where to watch
Credit: Twitter

New Delhi:  American Michael Mmoh will go up against the 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the Men's Singles 2nd round of the Australian Open 2021 on Thursday. The 23-year-old unseeded player will certainly have his task cut out as Nadal is tough to beat on any surface on any given day.  

Mmoh put up a courageous fight against the Serbian, Viktor Troicki, in the first round, winning the contest in five sets. On the other hand, Nadal looked quite sharp as he defeated Laslo Djere in straight sets in his opening match of the tournament. 

Nadal is eyeing a record 21 slam titles in this tournament. He has won the tournament once before way back in 2009 and made it to the final on few other occasions. 

On paper, the match looks like a straight-forward contest with Nadal being the clear favorite. Mmoh would need a miracle here to change the obvious outcome. 

When will the Michael Mmoh vs Rafael Nadal match of Australian Open 2021 start?  

Michael Mmoh vs Rafael Nadal Men's Singles 2nd Round of the Australian Open 2021 will tentatively start at 2:45 PM IST on Thursday (February 11).  

Where will the Michael Mmoh vs Rafael Nadal match of Australian Open 2021 be played?  

Michael Mmoh vs Rafael Nadal match of Australian Open 2021 will be played at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.  

Which TV channels will broadcast the Michael Mmoh vs Rafael Nadal match?    

Michael Mmoh vs Rafael Nadal match will be broadcast on Sony Network on TV in India.  

How to watch the live streaming of the Michael Mmoh vs Rafael Nadal match?   

Fans can catch the online live streaming of the Michael Mmoh vs Rafael Nadal match on SonyLiv app and website.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Michael Mmoh vs Rafael NadalAustralian Open 2021Rafael NadalMichael Mmoh
Next
Story

Australian Open 2021: Serena Williams in cruise mode, 2019 US Open champ Andreescu sent packing

Must Watch

PT17M43S

UP: crook Elgar Singh was killed in an encounter, was among those who attacked the police