Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray loses to World No. 120, US Open champion Emma Raducanu too bows out

World No.120 qualifier Taro Daniel of Japan stunned three time grand slam champion Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the 2nd round of men's singles here at the John Cain Arena in a match that lasted two hours and 48 minutes.

Murray was broken in the third game of the match itself by the Japanese and in no time he took a 3-1 lead. The two-time Olympic champion clawed his way back in the sixth game to break Daniel's serve and level the match 3-3. But in the very next game the Japanese broke Murray's service to take a 4-3 lead. He pocketed the first set 6-4.

Inn the second set too the Japanese broke Murray in the third game of the match. Murray lost the second set at the same score line of 4-6.In the third set the Scot came up with a spirited performance by holding on to his serve and breaking his opponent to take a 2-0 lead.

Incredible Big win for @tarodaniel93 who defeats Andy Murray 6-4 6-4 6-4 to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time. : @AustralianOpen | #AusOpen | #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/nsQubGLr2s — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 20, 2022

But in the third game the Japanese broke Murray's serve, held his and leveled the score 2-2.

In the ninth game of the match Daniel once again broke Murray's serve. In the end the third set also was won by the Japanese with the same score as first and second set. With this defeat Murray's wait for his first Australian Open title and a grand slam title win for more than five years continues.

Emma Raducanu knocked out in the 2nd Round by Danka Kovinic

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to Danka Kovinic in the second round of the Australian Open. Raducanu won the U.S. Open as a qualifier last September in just her second main draw appearance at a major.

The 19-year-old Raducanu entered the Australian Open as the 17th seed and beat 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round. But after going up a double break early, Raducanu had treatment for what appeared to be blisters on her right hand and then dropped four of the next five games to lose the set.

She rallied to level the match in the second but again needed treatment on her hand before the third set. No. 98-ranked Kovinic had two match points on serve and, after Raducanu saved one with a big forehand winner, closed it out with a backhand winner down the line to reach the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)