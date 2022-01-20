Australian Open 2022: Third seed Garbine Muguruza knocked out by Alize Cornet in round two

Former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza crashed out of the Australian Open on Thursday (January 20) as she succumbed to a surprise second round 6-3, 6-3 loss to France’s Alize Cornet. Cornet gave the Spanish number three seed little respite throughout her straight sets win to advance to the next round, where she will face either Heather Watson or Tamara Zidansek.

“I feel amazing and I think I played a great match out there today,” said Cornet. “My state of mind was perfect, I was super focused on what I had to do. I felt like in a bubble and you always have to play a super good match to beat Garbine as she’s such a fighter.”

Cornet made a rapid start, securing an early break and kept Muruguza, the 2020 Australian Open runner-up, under constant pressure to close out the set. It was a similar story in the second set, even as Muguruza attempted to fight back, but a series of unforced errors and Cornet’s determination saw the Frenchwoman close out the match.

Soak it up In her 60th consecutive major, @alizecornet completes the biggest upset of the tournament so far. #AusOpen * #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/FyNpJdErij — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2022

Britain’s Dan Evans progressed to the third round of the Australian Open on a walkover on Thursday following the withdrawal of Arthur Rinderknech. The Frenchman pulled out prior to the second round clash with a wrist injury and Evans, the 24th seed, will face either Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the next round.

Poland’s No. 7 seed Iga Swiatek also rolled into the third round with a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win over Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson while 31st seed Marketa Vondrousova battled past Ludmila Samsonova of Russia 6-2, 7-5.

No. 27 seed Danielle Collins of the US also reached the third round with 6-4, 6-3 win over Ana Konjuh of Serbia.

(with Reuters inputs)