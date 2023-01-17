topStoriesenglish
NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beat Carballes Baena to win 22nd match in a row at Melbourne Park

Djokovic played well in the first two sets before stepping it up in the third. Djokovic offered words of praise for his opponent despite being pleased that he didn't give him much room to breathe in the last set.

Jan 17, 2023

After defeating Spain's Carballes Baena on Tuesday, January 17 at the Rod Laver Arena, Novak Djokovic began his Australian Open 2023 campaign on an emotional note. At Melbourne Park, Djokovic won his 22nd straight match and hasn't lost in the hard-court competition since 2019. The 21-time Grand Slam singles champion claimed that playing at Rod Laver Arena makes him feel more at ease.

"The more you win on a certain court, the more comfortable you feel. I have been fortunate to win so many matches on this court, especially night matches. I would choose this [court] all night long,” Djokovic was quoted as saying.

Djokovic played well in the first two sets before stepping it up in the third. Djokovic offered words of praise for his opponent despite being pleased that he didn't give him much room to breathe in the last set.

"I'm very pleased with the way I played in the third set. I didn't give him too much time to breathe,” he stated.

"The second set was up and down. Credit to him, it was his first match on Rod Laver Arena so he deserves a round of applause," Djokovic added.

He also thanked the spectators for their unwavering support of him during the entire game.

"Thank you for staying so late and also giving me such a welcoming reception. I'm very happy I am back in Australia, and on the court where I had the biggest successes of my career. This court is the most special court and I couldn't ask for a better start for the tournament," he added.

Additionally, Djokovic needs 4 more victories to tie Monica Seles' record for the most consecutive victories in the Australian Open (26). He also triumphed in his 35th straight Australian Open match.

