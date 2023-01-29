Australian Open 2023: Why is Aryna Sabalenka Being Called 1st 'Neutral' Grand Slam Champion? Explained Here

Australian Open 2023: Belarus' tennis star Aryna Sabalenka showed why she is one of the best players in the world in the sport and why there is so much competition in the women's circuit. Unlike the men's competition, which is bossed by Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, women's game sees new champions every now and then in Grand Slam events. Sabalenka downed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan after going down in the first set to mark a brilliant come-from-behind win. Sabalenka held her nerves and fought hard to win the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena, stopping Rybakina from winning her second Grand Slam title after Wimbledon 2022. This is also Sabalenka's first Grand Slam title in singles event. Previously, she had won US Open title in 2019 and the Australian Open title in 2021 respectively with Elise Mertens in women's doubles.

But this Grand Slam win is special and different equally. Special makes sense But how is it different? Because Sabalenka has become the first 'neutral' Grand Slam champion.

Why Sabalenka is called first 'neutral' Grand Slam champion?

Sabalenka belongs to Belarus. Due to the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict, all the Russian and Belarusian players have been forced to compete in the tournament without a national flag. They don't have national affiliation. That means the players from these two countries are playing under a neutral flag. With the win in the women's singles final against Rybakina, Sabalenka has become the first 'neutral' Grand Slam Champion.

Speaking on this new identity crisis created by the war and global politics, Sabalenka said that the world still knows she is from Belarus. Not to forget, she had to miss Wimbledon 2022 after the organisers shut the door for players from Russia and Belarus due to the stance taken by the UK government over the ongoing war. That resulted in Sabalenka's ranking getting affected.

Many don't know that even her opponent in the final of Australian Open 2023, Rybakina was a Russian earlier. But she changed her nationality back in 2018. She now represents Kazakhstan and is able to play under a flag.