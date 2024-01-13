Australian Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule, Key Matches, Prize Money; All You Need To Know

As the tennis world gears up for the highly anticipated Australian Open 2024, tennis enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the return of former champions Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka. The defending champions, Novak Djokovic in the men's category and Aryna Sabalenka in the women's, are poised for an exciting tournament that could mark Djokovic's record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title. Here's everything you need to know about the Australian Open 2024, from the schedule to the top seeds and where to catch all the action. The Australian Open 2024 is scheduled to kick off on January 14, 2024, in Melbourne. The women's singles final is set for January 27, while the men's singles final will take place on January 28. All the finals will unfold at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. A total of 128 players, including 104 qualifiers, 16 from qualifiers, and 8 wildcards, will compete in both the men's and women's singles of the Australian Open 2024.

Legends rise, records break, and every moment Hits Different at the AO.



Tickets on sale NOW _ https://t.co/sJT3vuLy4k pic.twitter.com/pJOKKdtXaQ — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) October 12, 2023

Top Seeds and Defending Champions

Novak Djokovic is likely to secure the No.1 seed in the men's singles, while Iga Swiatek is poised to claim the top spot in the women's singles at the Australian Open 2024. The draws for the tournament will be unveiled on January 11 in Melbourne.

Defending Champions

Novak Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam winner, defends his men's singles title, while Aryna Sabalenka aims to retain her women's singles title at the Australian Open.

Australia Open 2024 Prize Money

The winners of the men's and women's singles categories at the Australian Open 2024 will each receive a substantial prize of $3.15 million, with the runners-up earning $1.73 million each.

Australia Opene 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australian Open 2024

In India, the Australian Open 2024 can be watched on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 5, Sony Ten 1 HD, and Sony Ten 5 HD. For those preferring online streaming, the matches will be available live on the Sony Liv app.

Top Storylines and Player Updates

As the Australian Open unfolds, keep an eye on Novak Djokovic's wrist concern and the dominating performances of top women players—Swiatek, Sabalenka, Rybakina, and Gauff.

Notable Absences

Rafael Nadal's absence due to a hip injury is a significant blow to the tournament. Other notable players like Reilly Opelka, Dominic Stricker, and Lauren Davis will also miss the event due to injuries.

Changes and Innovations

To avoid late-night finishes, tournament organizers have added an extra day to the schedule, limiting day sessions to two matches. Additionally, a change in starting times for night sessions aims to enhance the overall fan experience.

(With Input From Agency)