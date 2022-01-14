हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tennis

Australian Open: Bernard Tomic's mid-match Covid-19 prediction comes true

Bernard Tomic told the chair umpire during the match against Russia's Roman Safiullin that he would test positive "in two days" and that proved to be accurate.

Australian Open: Bernard Tomic&#039;s mid-match Covid-19 prediction comes true
Bernard Tomic. (Source: Twitter)

Bernard Tomic, who felt he was suffering from COVID-19 symptoms during his Australian Open qualifying loss on Tuesday (January 11), said he had indeed tested positive for the virus on Thursday (January 13). The 29-year-old Australian told the chair umpire during the match against Russia's Roman Safiullin that he would test positive "in two days" and that proved to be accurate.

Tomic said he felt worse mentally than he did physically because he was motivated to make a comeback in front of his home crowd. "I'm disappointed this virus stopped me from doing that," he told the Melbourne Age newspaper.

Tomic was backed to become a Grand Slam contender during his junior years and raised expectations in his home country by reaching the 2011 Wimbledon quarter-finals at the age of 18. He achieved a career-high ranking of 17 in 2016 but clashes with tennis officialdom, an infamous reality TV appearance and boasts about making a fortune from tennis without trying hard marked his decline to a current 257th in the world.

A surge of coronavirus cases in Melbourne continues to impact the Grand Slam tournament which starts on Monday.

Organisers on Thursday said crowds at the main stadiums will be capped at 50% capacity under updated COVID-19 restrictions, and it remains to be seen whether top seed Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete amid a dispute over his vaccine medical exemption.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TennisAustralian Open 2022Bernard TomicCOVID-19
Next
Story

Novak Djokovic waits on Australian government visa decision as Australian Open nears

Must Watch

PT9M31S

Election Rush: Another minister of Yogi government resigns