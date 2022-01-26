हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Australian Open 2022

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev rallies to beat Felix Aliassime in five-set thriller, sets semifinal clash against Tsitsipas

Daniil Medvedev battled back from two sets down and saved a match point against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the Australian Open semi-finals with a 6-7(4) 3-6 7-6(2) 7-5 6-4 victory.

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev rallies to beat Felix Aliassime in five-set thriller, sets semifinal clash against Tsitsipas
Daniil Medvedev (Source: Twitter)

Two sets down, the world number two Daniil Medvedev looked down and out at the Australian Open, but the Russian battled back to conquer the resistance of Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the semi-finals in Melbourne.

Under the lights on Rod Laver Arena, the Russian rallied from two-sets-to-love down for just the second time in his career, overcoming the Canadian 6-7(4), 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-5, 6-4 in four hours and 41 minutes in a Melbourne thriller. The second-seeded also saved one match point against the Canadian in an epic AO clash.

With his victory, Medvedev, who fired 49 winners in the match, has kept alive his title chances as he aims to win his second major trophy, having triumphed at the US Open in September. The World No. 2 will next face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last four after the Greek defeated 11th seed Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

"I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievably," Medvedev said in his on-court interview.

"[He was] serving unbelievably, he was all over me. I did not really know what to do, but I told myself, I am going to make him work and fight until the last point. I managed to raise my level. When they closed the roof I felt the momentum change, that I could hit through the court better," he added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Australian Open 2022Daniil MedvedevFelix Auger-Aliassime
Next
Story

Australian Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas hammers Jack Sinner to book semis berth

Must Watch

PT7M46S

Badhir News: Indian soldiers gave sweets to Pakistan on the occasion of Republic Day