Australian Open Final 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Streaming, Match Details, When and where to watch

New Delhi: World Number 1 Novak Djokovic will take on the in-form Russian Daniil Medvedev in the championship match of the Australian Open 2021 on Sunday (February 21).

Djokovic, who holds a record of eight titles at the event, will look to extend his tally. In doing so, he also has the chance to narrow the gap in terms of slam count with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who hold 20 grand slams each.

However, the Serbian will not be going to have it easy in the final. His opponent, Medvedev, who is seeded fourth in the tournament, is on a 20-match winning streak and would give his all to win his first major title.

The Russian defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Nadal in the quarters, in straight sets in the semifinal clash. He could certainly come into this match confident.

Fans can expect a blockbuster of a final here. The match is scheduled to begin at 2 pm IST.

When will the Australian Open Final 2021 between Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev start?

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Men's Singles Championship match of the Australian Open 2021 will start at 2:00 PM IST on Sunday (February 21).

Where will the Australian Open Final 2021 between Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev be played?



Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Men's Singles Championship match of the Australian Open 2021 will be played at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev match?



The Championship match of the Australian Open 2021 between Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev will be broadcast on Sony Network on TV in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Australian Open Final 2021 between Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev?

Fans can catch the online live streaming of the Australian Open Final between Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev on the SonyLiv app and website.

