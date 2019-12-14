हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Australian Open

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal confirm participation

Djokovic will compete for a record-extending eighth Australian Open title.   

Top tennis players Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer will feature in 115th edition of Australian Open, which is scheduled to take place from January 20 next year.

Apart from top guns, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini and Roberto Bautista Agut will also play in the mega event.

"We are delighted to welcome this extremely strong player field to Melbourne in what promises to be a once in a generation event," ATP official website quoted tournament director Craig Tiley as saying.

"The very best players are back, there are records up for grabs and it is very possible we will see a new champion crowned on both sides," he added.

Djokovic will compete for a record-extending eighth Australian Open title. 
 

Australian Open, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Tennis
