close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rafael Nadal

Barcelona Open: Rafael Nadal faces Dominic Thiem for final spot

Nadal is now all set to meet 2017 finalist Thiem, who had a comfortable passage into the last-four of the tournament with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Argentina's Guido Pella. 

Barcelona Open: Rafael Nadal faces Dominic Thiem for final spot
Image Credits: Twitter/@AustralianOpen

World number two Rafael Nadal will look to book his place in the finals of the Barcelona Open when he squares off with third-seed Dominic Thiem of Austria in the last-four clash of the tournament on Saturday.  

The 25-year-old Spaniard stormed into the semi-finals of the men's singles event with a hard-fought 7-5, 7-5 win over Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in a round-of-eight that lasted one hour and 43 minutes.

Nadal is now all set to meet 2017 finalist Thiem, who had a comfortable passage into the last-four of the tournament with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Argentina's Guido Pella. 

Heading into the 12th meeting between the duo, Nadal leads the Head-to-Head rivalry against Thiem by 8-3.

Notably, Nadal has also never lost a semi-final match in Barcelona and is heading for his record 12th title in this tournament this week.

Thiem, on the other hand, is looking to become only the second player after Novak Djokovic to have defeated the Spaniard four times on clay. 

 

 

 

Tags:
Rafael NadalDominic ThiemBarcelona OpenAustraliaTennis
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists' Association to honour Vijay Amritraj, VV Kumar

Must Watch

PT2M5S

Stray cattle enters SP-BSP rally; Akhilesh Yadav says, ''They came to meet Yogi Adityanath''