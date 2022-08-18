NewsTennis
RAFA NADAL

Borna Coric spoils Rafa Nadal comeback in Cincinnati Masters event, sends him packing in 3 sets

Rafa Nadal began the season with three titles and 20 consecutive wins but will head into the US Open after only one summer hardcourt match. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 10:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Borna Coric spoils Rafa Nadal comeback in Cincinnati Masters event, sends him packing in 3 sets

Borna Coric spoiled Rafael Nadal’s return from a six-week layoff, beating the Spanish star 7-6 (9), 4-6, 6-3 in the Cincinnati Masters event. The winner of a men’s record 22 Grand Slam championships, including two this year, hadn’t played since July 6 after an abdominal tear forced him to withdraw from a semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon. He was hoping to start putting the final touches on prepping for the upcoming US Open.

The second-seeded and third-ranked Nadal, 36, showed no signs of the injury that mostly plagued his serve. He reached 121 mph with one serve and needed several awkward body movements to return some of Coric’s shots. The match lasted 2 hours, 51 minutes, not including a rain delay of 1 hour, 25 minutes in the first set.

Nadal began the season with three titles and 20 consecutive wins but will head into the US Open after only one summer hardcourt match. “This tournament was difficult for me. He played better,” Nadal said. “It’s difficult to take a lot of positive things from this match. I need to practice. I need to return better. That’s the truth.”

Emma Raducanu thrashes Victoria Azarenka

Earlier in women’s play, US Open champion Emma Raducanu routed Victoria Azarenka 6-0, 6-2. The 19-year-old Raducanu won the final seven games against Serena Williams on Tuesday and the first 10 against Azarenka. Seeded 13th, Raducanu set up a match against No. 8 Jessica Pegula.

“I try not to think about the score,” Raducanu said. “I just try to focus on collecting points. I’m always concerned when things are going well. I always feel like something could go wrong.”

Sixth-ranked Simona Halep withdrew because of a right thigh injury before facing Veronica Kudermetova. Halep won last week in Toronto. In an all-English men’s second-round match, 11th-ranked Cameron Norrie outlasted three-time Grand Slam-champion Andy Murray 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Also, Taylor Fritz beat Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 6-2, and 19-year-old wild-card Ben Shelton upset fifth-ranked Casper Ruud.

Live Tv

Rafa NadalBorna CoricCincinnati MastersEmma RaducanuVictoria AzarenkaTennis

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How Swastika got linked to Hitler?
DNA Video
DNA: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years
DNA Video
DNA: Why is 'Tipu Sultan' army jealous of Veer Savarkar?