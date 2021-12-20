Rafa Nadal tests positive for COVID-19 after Abu Dhabi event

Former world No. 1 Rafa Nadal has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Spain after making his comeback from injury in an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week, the Spaniard said on Monday (December 20).

“I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me,” Nadal said in a statement.

The former world number one took to Twitter to announce the news, “Hola a todos. Quería anunciaros que en mi regreso a casa tras disputar el torneo de Abu Dhabi, he dado positivo por COVID en la prueba PCR que se me ha realizado al llegar a España," Rafa wrote in Spanish which roughly translates to: "Hi all. I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for COVID in the PCR test that was performed on me when I arrived in Spain."

Hola a todos. Queria anunciaros que en mi regreso a casa tras disputar el torneo de Abu Dhabi, he dado positivo por COVID en la prueba PCR que se me ha realizado al llegar a Espana. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 20, 2021

“As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyze my options depending on my evolution. I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments. Thank you all in advance for your support and understanding," he said in a statement.

Nadal, who had played just two matches in six months after a foot injury that ruled him out of Wimbledon and the US Open, was back in action for the first time since August.

Speaking to the media during the Abu Dhabi exhibition, Rafa admitted that it will not be easy to return to the highest levels. “It’s going to be super difficult for me,” Nadal said. “If things are going well, I’m only going to play one tournament before Australia and these two matches here, so the amount of hours on court at the competitive level before such a tough and demanding tournament like Australia will be not much.

“But the main thing is still always the same, be healthy,” he insisted. “If I am healthy, I still have the interior fire to keep going and to fight for my goals.”