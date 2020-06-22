Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov diagnosed with coronavirus

Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

The 29-year-old took to his official Instagram account to confirm the news of being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Monaco.

Dimitrov also posted a picture of him from his home and urged all those people who came in contact with him in the past few days to get tested for coronavirus and take all the necessary precations.

"Hi Everyone-I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy," the tennis star wrote in his post.

Dimitrov has played alongside the likes of Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem among others in the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in Croatia this month.He withdrew due to the illness during the weekend.

As a result, the final of the Adria Tour scheduled to be played between world number one Novak Djokovic and Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has been cancelled due to coronavirus fear.

Earlier, Djokovic booked his place in the summit showdown Adria Tour in Croatia after easing through the round-robin group stage on the first day of the exhibition tournament.

The Serbian tennis maestro first defeated fellow countryman Pedja Krstin before beating home favourite Borna Coric 4-1, 4-3 at the Visnjik tennis complex to reach the final of the tournament.