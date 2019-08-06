close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Denis Shapovalov

Canadians Denis Shapovalov, Milos Raonic advance in Montreal

Shapovalov defeated France`s Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3, 7-5 to snap a five-match losing streak while Raonic crushed 16 aces en route to a 6-4 6-4 win over another Frenchman Lucas Pouille. 

Canadians Denis Shapovalov, Milos Raonic advance in Montreal
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Milos Raonic fed off a supportive home crowd to advance in straight sets to the second-round of the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Monday.

Shapovalov defeated France`s Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3, 7-5 to snap a five-match losing streak while Raonic crushed 16 aces en route to a 6-4 6-4 win over another Frenchman, Lucas Pouille, earlier in the day. 

Their victories helped keep the nation`s hopes of a homegrown men`s singles champion alive. The last Canadian man to triumph at the event was Robert Bedard in 1958. 

Another promising young Canadian, 18-year-old Felix Auger Aliassime, will be in action on Tuesday when the Montreal native faces compatriot Vasek Pospisil in the first round.

There was more French woe with 2014 champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga losing 6-2 6-2 to German Jan-Lennard Struff, while 16th seed Gael Monfils survived a scare from world No. 172 Peter Polansky before advancing 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3.

Monfils will next meet qualifier Ilya Ivashka, who was a straight-sets winner over South Korea`s Kwon Soon-woo.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, 10th seed Roberto Bautista Agut and American Tommy Paul were among the other players to advance to the second round on Monday. 

Top American John Isner will face Australia`s Jordan Thompson, Marin Cilic will battle Bradley Klahn, and 11th seed Borna Coric and Peter Gojowczyk will have their first career meeting when the Masters 1000 event resumes on Tuesday.

Tags:
Denis ShapovalovMilos RaonicRogers CupTennisStan Wawrinka
Next
Story

Mahesh Bhupathi named captain for India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie

Must Watch

PT4M2S

Top 25: Watch top news headlines of the day