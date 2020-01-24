Caroline Wozniacki waves goodbye after third-round defeat at Australian Open

Melbourne: Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki`s career came to an end on Friday with a third round defeat to Tunisia`s Ons Jabeur at the ongoing Australian Open.

Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, suffered a 5-7, 6-3, 5-7 defeat to Tunisia`s Ons Jabeur in a match that lasted just over two hours inside Melbourne Arena.

The former World No. 1 had earlier announced the Australian Open would be her last tournament, 15 years after making her WTA tour debut.

"I brought the tissues just in case," said Wozniacki after the match as tears rolled down her cheek.

"I think it was only fitting that my last match was a three-setter, a grinder and that I would finish my career with a forehand error!

"Those are the things I`ve been working on my whole career. I guess this was meant to be," she added.

After the match, the 29-year-old was honoured with an on-court ceremony,

"Obviously the achievements I had on the court were amazing. The fans, the feelings you guys give us when we play out here, the support feels really amazing," she said.

"Those are the special memories I will always cherish, the journey together, it`s been really amazing, a great ride. I really am happy, I`m ready for the next chapter, I`m really excited for what`s to come. You`ll see me around off the court."