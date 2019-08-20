close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ATP Rankings

Cincinnati winner Daniil Medvedev breaks into top 5, Novak Djokovic stays atop ATP Rankings

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and Austria's Dominic Thiem retained their third and fourth place, respectively. 

Cincinnati winner Daniil Medvedev breaks into top 5, Novak Djokovic stays atop ATP Rankings
Image Credits: Reuters

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has broken into the top five in the latest men's singles rankings released by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) after clinching his maiden title at the recently-concluded Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati on Monday.

Medvedev reaped rewards of his consistent performance throughout the event with a 7-6(3), 6-4 win over his Belgian opponent David Goffin in the final clash of the men's singles event of the Cincinnati Open that lasted one hour and 39 minutes.

The victory not only saw the Russian clinch his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title but also helped him occupy fifth spot in the updated men's singles rankings for the first time in his career. 

Meanwhile, Goffin's runner-up finish in Cincinnati saw him move up by four places to stand at the 15th spot. 

Novak Djokovic, who made a semi-final exit from the Western and Southern Open after slumping to a 6-3, 3-6, 3-6 defeat at the hands of Medvedev, continues to maintain the numero-uno spot in the rankings and maintains a lead of 3,740 points over Spanish tennis maestro Rafael Nadal. 

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and Austria's Dominic Thiem retained their third and fourth place, respectively. 

The latest ATP top 10 are as follows: 

1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 11,685

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,945

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,950

4. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,925

5. Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 4,195

6. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,005

7. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 4,005

8. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 3,455

9. Karen Khachanov (Russia) 2,890

10. Roberto Bautista (Spain) 2,575

Tags:
ATP RankingsCincinnati OpenNovak DjokovicDaniil MedvedevRoger FedererRafael Nadal
Next
Story

America's Sloane Stephens parts ways with coach Sven Groeneveld ahead of US Open

Must Watch

PT1M55S

10 key takeaways of telephone talks of PM Modi & Donald Trump