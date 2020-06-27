Coronavirus: India's Davis Cup World Group I tie against Finland postponed to 2021

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has confirmed that India's Davis Cup World Group I tie against Finland due to take place in September this year has been postponed to 2021 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

In an official statement, the ITF announced the postponement of all the Davis Cup matches, including India's clash against Finland and the Finals in Madrid, to 2021.

India had slumped to a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers.

Finland, on the other hand, had defeated Mexico 3-2 in World Group Play-Offs.

The match against Finland is an easy draw for India as none of the former team's players features in top-100.

The Finals, which was slated to see a total of 18 teams competing from November 23 to 29, 2020, will now be held week commencing November 22.

"The decision to postpone the event comes following a three-month review of the considerable logistical and regulatory challenges that have arisen as a result of the pandemic and all potential hosting scenarios with the health and safety of all involved of paramount importance," the David Cup official website reported.

"In addition, the ITF Board has announced that the 24 home-and-away World Group I and World Group II ties involving 48 national teams due to be played in September this year will be postponed until 2021, with ties to be played in either March or September. The 2020 regional Group III and IV events, in which 76 national teams are entered, are also postponed until 2021," the statement added.

The decision to postpone David Cup matches came after four big tennis stars namely world number one Novak Djokovic, Viktor Troicki, three-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric were tested positive for coronavirus.

All these four players featured in the Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition event earlier this month.

Earlier, the ITF had scrapped the women's Fed Cup finals for this year, saying that event will be held in April 13-18, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary.