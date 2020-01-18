Couldn't have asked for a better comeback: Sania Mirza on Hobart International win

Hobart: After winning the WTA Hobart International trophy with partner Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza said that she couldn't have asked for a better comeback.

The Indo-Ukrainian duo defeated second-seeded China's Shaui Peng and Shuai Zhang in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 in the final contest lasting for one hour and 21 minutes.

Speaking after the match, Mirza said that it was a perfect comeback.

"It is really a fantastic tournament. This is what happens when you don't expect anything out of a tournament and I think it teaches us not to put any pressure on ourselves. I came out here to try to get some matches in before getting into Melbourne and I just want to say that I could not have asked for a better comeback," she expressed.

"Hobart has been special to me in many ways and it's amazing that it happened here in Hobart and I would like to thank my partner for playing with me," Sania added.

Thanking her family and team, she said, "I can't say it enough. I could not obviously be here and give everything that I have without my parents and my team. It's extremely special for me to be here and be here with my baby. I never thought that I would be competing at the very best levels against the very best teams in the world."

"I feel extremely grateful and privileged. Thank you guys for coming out and supporting, it was a very good atmosphere," she added.

It was Sania's 42nd WTA doubles title and the first since the Brisbane International trophy in 2017 with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.