Davis Cup 2022: Rohan Bopanna upbeat about upcoming tie against Denmark in New Delhi

After winning the men’s doubles title at the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune, Rohan Bopanna said that the Indian Davis cup team is very strong and will put up a good show against Denmark in the World Group I Playoffs tie at the Delhi Gymkhana Club in New Delhi on March 4 and 5.

“I think we have a really strong squad going into the Davis Cup this year. For doubles we have Ram, Yuki, Divij, and myself, so a lot of options to play with. It depends on how the first day goes and then it will be the coach’s decision to field the doubles pair,” Bopanna said in the post-match press conference on Sunday.

Bopanna and Ramkukmar Ramanathan are an integral part of the Indian team which has already been announced and comprises Yuki Bhambri (670-singles), Prajnesh Gunneswaran (235-singles) and Divij Sharan (134-doubles). The squad is led by coach Zeeshan Ali and non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal.

“Playing anywhere in India is special to me and Pune is that much more special because I have lived here for 5 years (1994-99). I have a good connection with the city although when I was living here, the Balewadi Stadium wasn’t even there, there are some really fond memories here in Pune,” he added.

The tie will be held on the grass courts of Delhi Gymkhana Club inside a bio-security bubble. World number 212 Sumit Nagal made way for Yuki Bhambri (670) in the Indian squad.

India would consider playing on grass an added advantage over Denmark who are more comfortable playing on clay courts. India will have hurdle of Denmark’s Holger Rune who is currently ranked 88th in men’s singles. No other Danish singles player is ranked in Top 200.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 1984, when India won 3-2 in Aarhus, Denmark on clay surface.