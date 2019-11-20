Davis Cup Finals: Rafael Nadal beats Karen Khachanov; Canada enter quarters

Madrid: World No 1 Rafael Nadal helped Spain pull even against Russia at the Davis Cup Finals before countrymen Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez teamed up to clinch the Group B round-robin win in the decisive doubles match.

Nadal defeated Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6(7), while Granollers and Lopez defeated recent Paris Masters runners-up Khachanov and Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6(5) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Canada became the first team to enter the quarter-finals after defeating USA 2-1 on Tuesday evening.

The Canadians beat Italy on Monday in Group F and thanks to singles wins from Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov, downed the USA. Pospisil defeated Reilly Opelka 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7) while Shapovalov beat Taylor Fritz 7-6 (6), 6-3 to help Canada cement their place in last eight.

In Group A, the doubles pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Nicolas Mahut clinched a 2-1 win for France 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5 against Japan`s Ben McLachlan/Yasutaka Uchiyama.

France`s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-2, 6-1 and Japan`s Yoshihito Nishioka beat Gael Monfils 7-5, 6-2 to setup the deciding doubles match.

In Group D, Australia beat Colombia after Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur both won in straight sets. Kyrgios beat Alejandro Gonzalez 6-4, 6-4 and De Minaur swept Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 6-3.

Argentina thrashed Chile 3-0 behind a 6-4, 6-3 Guido Pella win against Nicolas Jarry, a 6-2, 6-2 Diego Schwartzman victory against Cristian Garin and a 6-3, 7-5 doubles victory for Maximo Gonzalez/Leonardo Mayer versus Nicolas Jarry/Hans Podlipnik-Castillo.

In Group E, Alexander Bublik/Mikhail Kukushkin provided Kazakhstan with a 2-1 win against the Netherlands with a 6-4, 7-6(2) victory against Robin Haase/Jean-Julien Rojer. Earlier in singles, Haase had defeated Bublik 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(5) and Kukushkin beat Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-2, 6-2.