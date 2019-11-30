हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Davis Cup

Davis Cup: Leander Paes, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan hand India invincible 3-0 lead against Pakistan

India took an invincible 3-0 lead against Pakistan in the Davis Cup as doubles pair of Leander Paes and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan won their match on Saturday.

Davis Cup: Leander Paes, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan hand India invincible 3-0 lead against Pakistan

Nur-Sultan: India took an invincible 3-0 lead against Pakistan in the Davis Cup as doubles pair of Leander Paes and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan won their match on Saturday.

Paes paired with debutant Nedunchezhiyan bettered his own Davis Cup record by winning his 44th doubles match against teenagers Mohammed Shoaib and Hufaiza Abdul Rehman 6-1, 6-3 in just 53 minutes.

Later in the day, Sumit Nagal will take on Muhammad Shoaib and Ramkumar Ramanathan will face Hufaiza Abdul in men`s singles match.

Ramanathan and Nagal won their respective matches to give their team a 2-0 lead on the opening day of the tie on Friday. 

 

Tags:
Davis CupIndia vs PakistanLeander PaesJeevan Nedunchezhiyan
Next
Story

Andy Murray says can play without hip worries ahead of new season

Must Watch

PT35M30S

Watch Debate: Women will ever feel safe in India?