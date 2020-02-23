हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rio Open

Dominic Thiem falls to Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager in Rio Open quarter-finals

Top seed Dominic Thiem missed a chance to pass Roger Federer and become the world`s third-ranked player when he was knocked out of the Rio Open by Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager in a rain-delayed quarter-final match on Saturday.

Dominic Thiem falls to Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager in Rio Open quarter-finals
Image Credits: Twitter/@ThiemDomi

Top seed Dominic Thiem missed a chance to pass Roger Federer and become the world`s third-ranked player when he was knocked out of the Rio Open by Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager in a rain-delayed quarter-final match on Saturday.

Mager, 25, completed the victory 7-6(4) 7-5 after leading 2-1 in the second set when play was halted on Friday.

"It’s unbelievable,” the Italian said. “For me, it was a dream only to play with him. Now that I beat him, it is a dream. He is a great, unbelievable player… I am very emotional.”

The tournament was Thiem`s first since reaching the Australian Open final last month.

Mager held his opening three service games to serve for the match at 5-4. But after dropping serve to Austrian Thiem, he landed back-to-back winners and on his first match point fired an ace out wide to complete the win.

Both semi-finals were suspended because of rain on Saturday and will be completed on Sunday.

Mager led Hungary`s Attila Balazs 7-6(4) 3-3 and Cristian Garin of Chile was in front of Croatia`s Borna Coric 6-4 4-4.

Tags:
Rio OpenDominic ThiemRoger FedererGianluca MagerTennis
Next
Story

Kevin Anderson sidelined for a few months after knee surgery

Must Watch

PT20M22S

Jafrabad is on the way to become Shaheen Bagh