Dubai Tennis Championship: Roger Federer one win away of 100th title

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will look to clinch his 100th title when he squares off with Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships on Saturday.

Unlike his previous rounds of the ongoing tournament, Federer was a completely different player in the semi-final clash as he broke Borna Coric of Croatia four times before eventually clinching a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win in one hour and seven minutes.

The Swiss tennis star will now look to take avenge of his shocking Australian Open defeat at the hands of 20-year-old Tsitsipas, who registered a 6-7, 7-6, 7-5, 7-6 win in a thrilling last-16 clash at Rod Laver Arena to become the first Greek ever to book his place in the quarterfinals and later the semi-finals of a Grand Slam.

If Federer wins the final clash in Dubai, he will become only the second player in the Open Era after American great Jimmy Connors to have won 100 titles. Connors has a total of 109 titles to his name.

Earlier, Tsitsipas rebounded strongly from a set down to register a 4-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(4) win over Gael Monfils of France. The win also saw him become first tennis player from his country to break into top 10 of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings.