Exhausted Daniil Medvedev pulls out of home tournament in Moscow

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has pulled out of his upcoming home tournament, the VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow, citing exhaustion.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old eased past Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-4, 6-1 in his sixth conscutive final appearance to clinch the Shanghai Masters title. Medvedev, who leads the ATP Tour with 59 victories--46 on hard court and 22 at the ATP Masters 1000 level, clinched his second Masters 1000 title with a win in Shanghai.

Reflecting on his decision to skip the upcoming tournament in Moscow, Medvedev said that he is feeling exausted both mentally and physically and, therefore, he won't be able to give his 100 per cent.

“Nobody knew that I would do so well in Shanghai to reach my sixth final in a row. I just feel that I am physically and mentally exhausted. I can’t be 100 per cent. As a professional, I cannot step on court knowing that I am not 100 per cent ready to play,” the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) quoted Medvedev as saying.

“On the one hand, it is very sad, because I really wanted to play in Moscow in front of my home crowd. I’ve played for four years in a row in Moscow and each year my results improved. But, on the other hand, this is how it is. It is professional sport, and I must do what is best for my body. In this situation, I had no choice, " the German tennis player added.

The victory in Shanghai also saw Medvedev surpass 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer for third place in the ATP Race To London. And the 23-year-old admitted that he had never dreamt of reaching the sixth final in a row.

“I feel amazing and have a great mood. I’ve never dreamed about six finals in a row. One of the finals is at a Grand Slam [US Open], three of them are at Masters. [Pass in the ATP Race To London] Federer? It is also something I’ve never dreamed of,” said Medvedev, who will next participate at the next week's Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

Medvedev is all set to make his debut at the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals, which is slated to take place from November 10 to 17 at The O2 in London.