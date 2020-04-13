हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sania Mirza

'Expectation vs reality': Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik on 10th wedding anniversary

Mirza and Shoaib have a year-old son, Izhaan.

&#039;Expectation vs reality&#039;: Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik on 10th wedding anniversary
Image Credits: Twitter/@MirzaSania

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with husband and experienced Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Sunday.

The 33-year-old tennis star took to her official Twitter handle and wished his cricketer husband on their special occassion by posting some pictures of the couple from their wedding.

Mirza posted two contrasting pictures and wrote,""Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik. A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality. Swipe right for reality."

Notably, the couple tied the knot in 2010 in a private ceremony at a hotel in Mirza's hometown of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh.

Mirza and Shoaib have a year-old son, Izhaan.

Following the birth of her son in October 2018, Mirza made a return to the tennis court in January this year and she went on to clinch women's doubles title with Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok at Hobart International.

Mirza, who last appeared in the Qatar Open in February, has recently helped raise Rs 1.25 crore in one week which will help close to 1 lakh needy people in India amid coronavirus crises.

 

Tags:
Sania MirzaShoaib MalikTennisCricketQatar Open
Next
Story

WTA Rogers Cup in Montreal postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus
Corona Meter
  • 9152Confirmed
  • 857Discharged
  • 308Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Good News: The chopped hand of Punjab police ASI has been reattached successfully