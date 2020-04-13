'Expectation vs reality': Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik on 10th wedding anniversary

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with husband and experienced Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Sunday.

The 33-year-old tennis star took to her official Twitter handle and wished his cricketer husband on their special occassion by posting some pictures of the couple from their wedding.

Mirza posted two contrasting pictures and wrote,""Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik. A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality. Swipe right for reality."

Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik

A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality

Swipe right for reality pic.twitter.com/z7i1G5yrMH — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 12, 2020

Notably, the couple tied the knot in 2010 in a private ceremony at a hotel in Mirza's hometown of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh.

Mirza and Shoaib have a year-old son, Izhaan.

Following the birth of her son in October 2018, Mirza made a return to the tennis court in January this year and she went on to clinch women's doubles title with Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok at Hobart International.

Mirza, who last appeared in the Qatar Open in February, has recently helped raise Rs 1.25 crore in one week which will help close to 1 lakh needy people in India amid coronavirus crises.