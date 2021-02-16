Fans melt as Serena Williams' husband extends support in unique fashion at Aus Open

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is arguably the biggest supporter of the tennis great. The 39-year-old, who is chasing her 24th Grand Slam title, is currently enjoying supreme form in the ongoing Australian Open and her convincing win against Simona Halep in the quarter-finals on Tuesday was just a mere reflection of it. 

As Serena dismantled the reigning Wimbledon champion, her husband enjoyed the sight from the players’ box wearing an eye-catching piece of fanwear. Ohanian donned a t-shirt that had Serena's picture in the front with text in red bold letters, which read: "Greatest Female Athlete", with the word 'Female' being crossed out.  

The shirt dedicated to the 23 Grand Slam winner was released by Nike ahead of the tournament.

Serena wasn’t the only one impressing her admirers at the Rod Laver Arena, as many took to Twitter to applaud Ohanian's effortless display of love and support for his wife.

Following the conclusion of the match, Ohanian also took a dig against Ion Tiriac, who had suggested that Serena should draw curtains on her tennis career because of her age and weight. 

Serena came through a huge test of her Australian Open title credentials to reach the last four at Melbourne Park for the ninth time with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Halep in a high-quality quarter-final. The 39-year-old went toe-to-toe with the Romanian second seed over 80 minutes on Rod Laver Arena before she was finally able to move to within two victories of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Williams hit some ferocious forehands and moved around the court with a freedom that she has not enjoyed for a good while to set up a semi-final meeting against in-form Japanese third seed Naomi Osaka. 

Section: 
Tennis
Domain: 
Sports

Fans melt as Serena Williams' husband extends support in unique fashion at Aus Open  

Fans melt as Serena Williams&#039; husband extends support in unique fashion at Aus Open
Image Caption: 
Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian (Source: Twitter)
News Source: 
Bureau
Yes
Tags: 
Serena Williams
Facebook Instant Article: 
Yes
Mobile Title: 
Fans melt as Serena Williams' husband extends support in unique fashion
Zee Media Bureau
Shivam Saha
Show 1st Tag on Story Page: 
Yes
Heading for Modify by Author: 
Edited By:
Publish Later: 
No
Publish At: 
Tuesday, February 16, 2021 - 23:17
Top News: 
No
Created By: 
Shivam Saha
Updated By: 
Pushkar Tiwari
Published By: 
Shivam Saha
Meta Keywords: 
Serena Williams, Australian Open, Serena Williams husband, Alexis Ohanian
Is Breaking News: 
No
Request Count: 
1