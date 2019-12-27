France's Lucas Pouille to miss Australian Open with elbow injury

French tennis player Lucas Pouille is all set to miss the Australian Open warm-up tournament, the ASB Classic, as well as the first major of the season due to an elbow injury.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 25-year-old wrote that he is extremely disappointed to miss the start of the year due to the injury, but vowed to bounce back and return stronger.

"It is a huge disappointment for me to announce that I will not be able to participate in the very first edition of the ATP CUP, nor in the Adelaide tournament and especially that I will not participate in the 'Australian Open," he tweeted.

"As you can imagine, I am extremely disappointed and sad to miss the start of the year. The season is long, the career is long and now my goal is to be 100% competitive as quickly as possible, which will allow me to come back stronger. Thank you all for your support which could not be more important! I wish you happy holidays of end of the year," Pouille added.

Pouille was earlier forced to cut short his 2019 season in mid-October due to the right elbow injury which also saw him miss the Davis Cup.

The ASB Classic is slated to take place in Auckland from December 31 to January 12, 2019, while the Australian Open will be held from January 20 to February 2, 2020.