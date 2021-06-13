हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
French Open

French Open 2021 final Live streaming in India: Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match details, preview and TV channels

Check when and where to watch Live Streaming of the French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas in India.

French Open 2021 final Live streaming in India: Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match details, preview and TV channels
Djokovic (left) with Tsitsipas (right) (Source: Twitter)

The French Open 2021 final will be played between the World No.1 Novak Djokovic and the no.5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at Philippe-Chartier on Sunday. Djokovic will enter the big final with an aim to clinch his 19th major title whereas Tsitsipas will look to win his maiden slam title. The World no.1 will enter the final high on confidence after beating King of Clay, Rafael Nadal in an epic semi-final clash. Djokovic had to battle hard for 4 hours and 11 minutes but he showed his class in the big match against a big player.

Novak will also have a chance to become the first player in the last 50 years to win all the four Grand slams at least twice in his glorious career. On the other hand, Tsitsipas had become the first Greek player to enter the final of the Major and he will look to bring his best against an in-form Djokovic. Tsitsipas will have a tough job of going past the Serbian and it is going to take a big effort from the 22-year to outclass the veteran.

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Head to Head

Total matches – 7, Won by Djokovic – 5, Won by Tsitsipas – 2

Here are the complete details from the French Open 2021 final match between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas:
 

When will the French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas be played?

The French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will take place on Sunday- June 13.

What time the French Open final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will start?

The French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will begin at 6.30 PM IST.

Where will the French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas take place?

The French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will take place at Court Philippe-Chatrier, Paris.

Where I can watch the live TV broadcast of the French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas?

The live TV broadcast of the French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where to watch live online streaming of the French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas?

The live online streaming of the French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
French OpenNovak DjokovicStefanos Tsitsipas
Next
Story

French Open: Barbora Krejcikova becomes first Czech to win women's title in 30 years

Must Watch

PT13M12S

Saharanpur: Uprooting of hand pump creates rift among shopkeepers