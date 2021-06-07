French Open 2021: THIS post by Rafa Nadal on social media sends fans in a tizzy

Defending French Open champion Rafael Nadal had a message on social media on Monday (June 7), a day after his greatest rival Roger Federer announced that he was withdrawing from Grand Slam. However, Nadal’s message had a much more positive note.

Nadal on Monday (June 7) posted a ‘Got Married’ update on Facebook that left fans both delighted and confused. While some rejoiced at Rafa tying the knot, others commented inquiring whether he had already been married in 2019.

Nadal had married long-time partner Xisca Perello in October 2019. A late update on Facebook left the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s fans confused as they replied to Nadal’s post with comments and jokes.

“Congratulations!!! Rafa and wife!!! I thought that you two were already married! Guess not.......happy for you from Mount Shasta California!!” commented a fan.

“How many hearts were broken with this bombshell. this happened in 2019 right?" another one commented.

There were others who were confused by the update. “Congratulations but confused. His wiki page says he got married in October 2019,” wrote one.

“Congratulations but coudn't imagine he'd be getting married in the middle of the French open,” wrote another.

Nadal stormed into the fourth round of French Open 2021 and is chasing a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam crown. The Spaniard is level with Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles, 13 of which are French Open wins.

Others were still in denial, vehemently insisting that Nadal had been married since 2019. “No he didn't. It was ages ago now,” commented one.

Another said: “This can’t be right as I remember seeing the photos of their 2019 wedding!”

An update in the ‘About’ section on Nadal's Facebook page says “Married since October 2019”.