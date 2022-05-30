हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
French Open 2022

French Open 2022: Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez stuns Amanda Anisimova to enter quarter-finals

It took one hour and 54 minutes for the Canadian Leylah Fernandez to send packing her opponent 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

French Open 2022: Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez stuns Amanda Anisimova to enter quarter-finals
Source: Twitter

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez on Sunday (May 30) stormed into the French Open 2022 quarter-finals for the first time after defeating 2019 semi-finalist, Amanda Anisimova. It took one hour and 54 minutes for the Canadian to send packing her opponent 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Fernandez will next lock horns with Martina Trevisan in the quarter-finals. Italian World No. 59 Martina Trevisan booked her place in the quarter-finals in a thrilling set win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (10), 7-5 on Sunday. The match lasted one hour and 59 minutes. This extended her winning streak to nine matches.

Earlier, American teenager Coco Gauff reached the quarter-finals for the second successive year with a straight-sets victory over Belgium's Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-0.

In other games, World No.1 Novak Djokovic defeated Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 with ease. Alexander Zverev got the better off Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-6 (11), 7-5, 6-3. 

With ANI inputs

