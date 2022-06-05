हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
French Open 2022

French Open 2022 final Rafa Nadal vs Casper Ruud LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch, Livestream details in India HERE

21-time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal will take on Casper Ruud in the French Open 2022 final on Sunday (June 5).

French Open 2022 final Rafa Nadal vs Casper Ruud LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch, Livestream details in India HERE
Source: Twitter

Rafael Nadal will take on Casper Ruud in the finals of the French Open 2022 on Sunday (June 5) in Paris. Rafa Nadal, who's known as the 'King of Clay' will face Casper Ruud for the French Open title at the Philippe-Chatrier. Nadal is the player with most Grand Slam titles under his belt and is regarded as one of the best tennis players to play the sport.

Nadal will win his 14th French Open if he gets the better of Ruud and conditions are in his favour as he's in great touch. Along with that, the match will be played on clay, in which Nadal is the most successful player in the history of tennis. Nadal defeated World No.1 Novak Djokovic on his way to the French Open final.

Check out all the details of the French Open 2022 final between Rafa Nadal and Casper Ruud below:

When is French Open 2022 final between Rafa Nadal and Casper Ruud taking place?

The French Open 2022 final between Rafa Nadal and Casper Ruud will take place on Sunday (June 5).

What time is the French Open 2022 final between Rafa Nadal and Casper Ruud?

The French Open 2022 final between Rafa Nadal and Casper Ruud will start at 6:30 pm IST on Sunday (June 5).

Which channel will telecast the French Open 2022 final between Rafa Nadal and Alexander Zverev?

The French Open 2022 final between Rafa Nadal and Casper Ruud will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. The live telecast of Roland Garros in India will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX.

Where can I livestream French Open 2022 final between Rafa Nadal and Casper Ruud?

The French Open 2022 final between Rafa Nadal and Casper Ruud is available on livestream on SonyLiv website and app.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
French Open 2022finalRafael Nadal vs Casper RuudNadal vs Ruud livelive stream
Next
Story

French Open 2022 champion Iga Swiatek equals THIS massive Venus Williams record

Must Watch

PT7M18S

PM Modi address ‘Save Soil Movement’ on World Environment Day