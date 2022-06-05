Rafael Nadal will take on Casper Ruud in the finals of the French Open 2022 on Sunday (June 5) in Paris. Rafa Nadal, who's known as the 'King of Clay' will face Casper Ruud for the French Open title at the Philippe-Chatrier. Nadal is the player with most Grand Slam titles under his belt and is regarded as one of the best tennis players to play the sport.

Nadal will win his 14th French Open if he gets the better of Ruud and conditions are in his favour as he's in great touch. Along with that, the match will be played on clay, in which Nadal is the most successful player in the history of tennis. Nadal defeated World No.1 Novak Djokovic on his way to the French Open final.

Check out all the details of the French Open 2022 final between Rafa Nadal and Casper Ruud below:

When is French Open 2022 final between Rafa Nadal and Casper Ruud taking place?

The French Open 2022 final between Rafa Nadal and Casper Ruud will take place on Sunday (June 5).

What time is the French Open 2022 final between Rafa Nadal and Casper Ruud?

The French Open 2022 final between Rafa Nadal and Casper Ruud will start at 6:30 pm IST on Sunday (June 5).

Which channel will telecast the French Open 2022 final between Rafa Nadal and Alexander Zverev?

The French Open 2022 final between Rafa Nadal and Casper Ruud will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. The live telecast of Roland Garros in India will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX.

Where can I livestream French Open 2022 final between Rafa Nadal and Casper Ruud?

The French Open 2022 final between Rafa Nadal and Casper Ruud is available on livestream on SonyLiv website and app.