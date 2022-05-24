हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
French Open 2022

French Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkoop beat Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg-Luca Van Assche to enter second round

The experienced 16th seeded Indo-Dutch pair had no trouble in dispatching the lower-ranked home combo 6-4 6-1 in the opening round

French Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkoop beat Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg-Luca Van Assche to enter second round
Source: Twitter

Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop progressed to the men's doubles second round of the French Open with an easy straight-set win over local wild cards Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg and Luca Van Assche, on Tuesday (May 24).

The experienced 16th seeded Indo-Dutch pair had no trouble in dispatching the lower-ranked home combo 6-4 6-1 in the opening round. Ramkumar Ramanathan is also in the fray, having teamed up with American Hunter Reese. They are up against the German team of Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte.

In the women's doubles, Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka have been seeded 10th and they open their campaign against Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan.

All three Indians will feature in the mixed doubles event as well.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
French Open 2022Rohan BopannaMatwe MiddelkoopSascha Gueymard WayernburgLuca Van AsscheSania Mirza
Next
Story

French Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev makes stunning comeback from injury, beats Argentine Facundo Bagnis in straight sets

Must Watch

PT4M55S

Qutub Minar dispute verdict to be pronounced on June 9