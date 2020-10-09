French Open: America's Sofia Kenin to lock horns with teen star Iga Swiatek in women's singles final

American tennis star Sofia Kenin will square off with teen sensation Iga Swiatek in the summit showdown of the women's singles event of this year's French Open at the Philippe Chatrier Court on Saturday.

21-year-old Kenin booked her place in the final of the second Grand Slam event of 2020 with a comfortable 6-4, 7-5 triumph over Czech seventh-seed Petra Kvitova in a one-sided semi-final clash of the women's singles event.

En route to her victory, the fourth-seeded American produced controlled tennis and saved 10 break points against two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova.

On the other hand, 19-year-old Swiatek stormed into her first major final after sweeping aside Argentine tennis player Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1 in another last-four clash that lasted one hour and 10 minutes.

As a result, Swiatek became the lowest-ranked woman tennis player to get this far of the tournament since the WTA computer rankings was introduced in 1975.

Going into the final, Kenin will look to seal her second Grand Slam title of the year after lifting the Australian Open title in February.

Swiatek, who is ranked No.45 in the world, will seek her first Grand Slam title of her career. Her previous best finish was the fourth-round exit at the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, 19-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and 17th-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will look to cement their places in the final of the men's singles event when they take on Diego Schwartzman and Stefanos Tsitsipas, respectively in the semi-final clashes later today.