French Open

French Open: Stephens keen to end Konta run in quarter finals

Sloane Stephens is hopeful that the Roland Garros clay will prove to be the "neutraliser" when she faces Johanna Konta in the French Open quarter-finals on Tuesday seeking a first win over the Briton.

Pic courtesy: IANS

Sloane Stephens is hopeful that the Roland Garros clay will prove to be the "neutraliser" when she faces Johanna Konta in the French Open quarter-finals on Tuesday seeking a first win over the Briton.

American Stephens, the runner-up in Paris last year, is looking to add a second Grand Slam trophy to her collection following her triumph at the 2017 US Open but faces a potentially tough test against a resurgent opponent.

Konta, ranked number four in the world two years ago before a dip in form, cleared the opening hurdle at Roland Garros for the first time in five attempts and is seeking to improve her 2-0 win-loss record against Stephens.

But Stephens suggested the slate would be wiped clean ahead of their last-eight meeting on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

"Clay is a neutraliser. It's good for everybody... she's improved her results on clay, so she obviously is feeling good on the surface," Stephens said.

"A quarter-final of a slam is definitely a neutraliser. There's a lot of factors that go into that. (I'm) just going to go out and execute and I'm sure she'll do the same and we'll have a good match.

"She has a good, all-around solid game. I mean, obviously she's been at the top of the game before, so she knows how to play in key moments."

In other quarter-final clashes, Japan's Kei Nishikori runs into defending champion Rafa Nadal, who is targeting a record-extending 12th Grand Slam in Paris.

Stan Wawrinka will look to end fellow Swiss Roger Federer's bid for a second title in Paris 10 years after his first.

Unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova then meets Petra Martic on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

