French Open to allow spectators amid COVID-19 pandemic

Representational Image

A total of 11,500 spectators per day will be allowed at the upcoming French Open, organisers have announced despite the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The French Open, which was originally scheduled to start in May, has been moved back to September 27-October 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 8 lakh lives across the world so far.

Roland Garros will be divided into three zones based on the three main courts, with 5,000 people each for the Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen courts. The zone surrounding the third biggest court will host a maximum of 1,500 spectators a day.

"Since the international circuit restarted, Roland Garros will be the first tournament with the privilege of hosting an audience," French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli said.

The qualifying round matches will be played behind closed doors, FTF said. In order to guarantee the health and safety of all, the wearing of a mask will be compulsory for all people over 11 years old, in all circumstances, it added.

World No.1 and reigning champion Ashleigh Barty has already confirmed that she will not participate at this year's Roland Garros due to health concerns and a lack of preparation.
 

 

