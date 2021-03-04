India’s Sumit Nagal stuns No. 22 Christian Garinto for biggest win of career

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal on Thursday outclassed world no. 22 Christian Garinto in the Argentina Open and registered his biggest win of the career. In the second round clash, Nagal defeated Chile’s Garinto 6-4, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The Indian had the upper hand in the game and dominated the match to secure an easy win. This is his first-ever win over a Top-50 player. Nagal has faced top-ranked players like Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem in the past.

He was even able to clinch the first set against Federer in the 2019 US Open. Nagal encountered Thiem in the second-round clash of the 2020 US Open.

The World No. 150 is into his first ATP Tour quarter-final. Entering the week, Nagal owned a 3-12 tour-level record. He earned seven service breaks against the Chilean to reach the last eight.

“I enjoy playing on clay,” Nagal said. “I enjoy the long rallies where you grind, you run a lot. For me, I hit a lot of forehands. I get a lot of time on clay to hit forehands, so that’s what I like.”

Albert Ramos-Vinolas continued his impressive run of form by defeating fellow lefty Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-4. The Spaniard reached the final last week in Cordoba.

Also advancing to the quarter-finals was seventh seed Laslo Djere. The Serbian eliminated home favourite Federico Delbonis 7-6(1), 6-3 in just more than two hours.