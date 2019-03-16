Indian Wells: Angelique Kerber snaps Belinda Bencic's 12-match winning streak to reach final

German tennis star Angelique Kerber produced a rich vein of form as she broke her Swiss opponent Belinda Bencic's 12-match winning streak to storm into the finals of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Saturday.

Kerber, the three-time major champion, looked dominant throughout the match as she posted a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 win in the semi-final of the women's singles event that lasted one hour and seven minutes.

After making it to her first last-four round for the first time in California, eighth-seed Kerber admitted that though it was quite tough to play against Belinda, she tried to focus only on her side of the court.

"It's always tough to play against Belinda. She played so great in the past few weeks," the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) quoted Kerber as saying.

"I was trying to focus only on my side of the court. I was trying to play concentrated, and going for it when I had the chance. I really enjoy the semifinals here - it was already twice here, and I'm really happy to be in the final for the first time now," she added.

With the win, Kerber has now set up a summit showdown clash against Canadian wildcard Bianca Andreescu in their first-ever meeting.