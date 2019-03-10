India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran enters third round of Indian Wells Masters

Indian tennis ace Prajnesh Gunneswaran bounced back from a set down to beat 17th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.

After comfortably winning the first set, the 29-year-old Indian failed to capitalize on the same and went down in the second set before he made a great return in the match to clinch 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4) win over Basilashvili in a little less than one and a half hour.

With the win, Prajnesh has now set up a clash against Ivo Karlovic of Croatia for a place in the pre-quarterfinals of the tournament.

Earlier, Prajnesh shocked France's Benoit Paire 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the opening match of her first singles main draw at the Masters level.

In another men's singles clash, Germany's Alexander Zverev and Milos Raonic of Canada also made it to the round-of-32 after winning their respective second rounds.

While Zverer advanced to the next round after Martin Klizan got retired hurt at 6-3, 2-0, Raonic registered a 7-6, 6-4 win over America's Sam Querrey.

Zverer will now lock horns with fellow countryman Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round. Meanwhile, Raonic will face Marcos Giron for a place in the last-16.