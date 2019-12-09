Inside Sania Mirza's sister Anam's bridal shower - See pics

New Delhi: Tennis star Sania Mirza played the perfect host at sister Anam Mirza's bridal shower which was held over the weekend. Sharing a wonderful picture on social media with the bride-to-be, Sania wrote, "Let's get you married my baby girl." Sania looked beautiful in a red outfit, paired with black stilettos while Anam glowed in a white and pink top-skirt combo, which she accentuated with a flower tiara.

Anam, a stylist, is marrying Asad, son of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. The couple will tie the knot later this week.

Here's the picture which Sania shared from the bridal shower:

Anam, too, shared snippets from her special day and wrote that she is "grateful" and "lucky to have best of friends and family."

"Life happens, and there are moments you feel so damn grateful. I've been feeling that for a whole week now. While life was happening I looked around yesterday at my Bridal Shower and I realised I've been lucky enough to find the best of friends and family. Absolutely thrilled and grateful. Let's kick start #AbBasAnamHi officially," read the caption of her post.

Take a look:

Sania had confirmed Anam's wedding to Asad earlier in October, saying she is "marrying a lovely boy."

Sania, meanwhile, is married to former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple is parents to one-year-old son Izhaan.