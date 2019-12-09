हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sania Mirza

Inside Sania Mirza's sister Anam's bridal shower - See pics

Sania Mirza's sister Anam is marrying Asad, son of former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. The couple will tie the knot later this week. 

Inside Sania Mirza&#039;s sister Anam&#039;s bridal shower - See pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@mirzasaniar

New Delhi: Tennis star Sania Mirza played the perfect host at sister Anam Mirza's bridal shower which was held over the weekend. Sharing a wonderful picture on social media with the bride-to-be, Sania wrote, "Let's get you married my baby girl." Sania looked beautiful in a red outfit, paired with black stilettos while Anam glowed in a white and pink top-skirt combo, which she accentuated with a flower tiara. 

Anam, a stylist, is marrying Asad, son of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. The couple will tie the knot later this week. 

Here's the picture which Sania shared from the bridal shower:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let’s get you married my baby girl  - @thelumeweaver

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

Anam, too, shared snippets from her special day and wrote that she is "grateful" and "lucky to have best of friends and family."

"Life happens, and there are moments you feel so damn grateful. I've been feeling that for a whole week now. While life was happening I looked around yesterday at my Bridal Shower and I realised I've been lucky enough to find the best of friends and family. Absolutely thrilled and grateful. Let's kick start #AbBasAnamHi officially," read the caption of her post.

Take a look: 

Sania had confirmed Anam's wedding to Asad earlier in October, saying she is "marrying a lovely boy." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

TLB support team 1.2

A post shared by Anam Mirza (@anammirzaaa) on

Sania, meanwhile, is married to former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple is parents to one-year-old son Izhaan.

Tags:
Sania Mirzasania mirza sister anamAnam Mirzaanam mirza bridal shower
Next
Story

Caroline Wozniacki to retire from tennis after 2020 Australian Open

Must Watch

PT15M43S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 9th December 2019