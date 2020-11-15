Italy's Jannik Sinner becomes youngest player in 12 years to clinch ATP title

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner has become the youngest man to capture an ATP Tour title in more than 12 years after his title win at the Sofia Open.

On Saturday, Sinner defeated Vasek Pospisil of Canada 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in the summit clash to win his first ATP title. Pospisil was also attempting to capture his first ATP Tour crown.

"It is a great feeling ending the year with a tournament win," said Sinner as per the ATP Tour website. "Now I think the hard work is going to start once more… I hope I am going to start even better next year than I did this year," he added.

The last player to have lifted a tour-level trophy at a younger age than Sinner was Kei Nishikori who had earned his maiden ATP Tour title as an 18-year-old at the 2008 Delray Beach Open.

Sinner's title run in Sofia completes a memorable 2020 campaign in which he claimed three top 10 wins and finished the year with a 19-11 record. As a result of his title run in the Bulgarian capital, he will crack the top 40 of the ATP Rankings for the first time on Monday at number 37.

